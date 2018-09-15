Another awayday, another point for unbeaten Rocks

Their Rocks gained another point away from home - their fourth in four games - after coming from behind at Carshalton thanks to another Jimmy Muitt goal.

Many of the fans got to the ground on Colston Avenue just minutes before kick-off as their coach broke down on a hill near Betchworth.

The Rocks travelled to the War Memorial Ground to take on a sound Carshalton Athletic who had the best defensive record to date in the Bostik premier.

Early on Bradley Lethbridge broke on the attack for Bognor but he miscued his strike. Then Athletic's Michael Dixon tried to get beyond Keaton Wood but he did his best to keep him out.

Bognor had a good chance when Tommy Block played in Joe Tomlinson on the left and his low cross was bound for Muitt but the goalkeeper Billy Bishop intervened.

Calvin Davies's low free-kick found Doug Tuck but he scuffed the ball wide in a let-off for Carshalton. A free-kick by Davies into the area had to be dealt with as Muitt lurked.

Dixon went to ground under a Chad Field challenge but the referee waved away claims for a penalty. But Carshalton took the lead on 27 minutes as Jordan Cheadle pounced on a loose ball before hitting it first time and the strike beat a diving Dan Lincoln, who seemed as though he had it covered and was disappointed to see it go in.

Tommy Bradford replaced Rio Davidson Phipps on 28 minutes for the hosts. Muitt's corner on the right bounced out to Wood, who hit the ball on the rise but over the bar on 30 minutes. Ricky Karboa struck an attempt from around 25 yards out but the ball flew well wide.

Bognor equalised on the stroke of half time when a through-ball from the impressive Mason Walsh saw Muitt use his pace to beat his marker before striking it over the goalkeeper and into an empty net. Bishop had come rushing out to deny him but Muitt got the better of him. HT 1-1

Tomlinson swung the ball into the area and Walsh's header fell to Lethbridge but he miscued his strike before Davies won a free-kick on the right. His low ball into Muitt saw the striker blocked.

Davies's low pass along the edge of the box fell to Field but he completely missed his attempt and the Robins cleared the danger. Good work from Block saw him find Lethbridge with a forward pass but his strike was high and narrowly wide on 50 minutes.

Lincoln gathered a driven right-sided cross after Karboa used his pace to get in a decent position. Jerson Dos Santos received a booking for dissent after a foul on Davies on 52 minutes. Dos Santos was soon replaced by Raheem Sterling-Parker soon after.

Davies received the ball from Lethbridge before crossing for Muitt but his strike was hacked off the line. Sterling-Parker made his way through the defence but his run was cut out by Lincoln. A long ball forward by Field saw Muitt bring the ball down for Lethbridge but he failed to control the spinning ball before smashing it high and wide.

Tommy Scutt came on for Walsh, who had enjoyed an eventful match, on 68 minutes. Bradford hit one from long distance but his effort bounced wide of the left post. Dixon ran across the Rocks defence and unleashed a low shot which rolled narrowly wide. Bradford was sliding in on the back post but Lincoln did enough to shield the ball off and put Bradford off.

Block was in the way to divert the ball from a cross by Sterling-Parker before some pressure from Bognor with Davies and Lethbridge combining, causing problems for the hosts, though on many occasions the chances broke down in the final third. Karboa cut the ball in from the right for Bobby Price who smashed his chance over the bar from outside the area.

Marley Ridge replaced Field on 82 minutes. The Robins were after the win when Cheadle's corner found Paris Hamilton Downes, but his header flew just over the bar.

Peter Adeniyi's trickery and flick over the defence paid off before Bradford made his way into the box to shoot. Lincoln got there to save it before stopping another chance from Bradford.

Bognor held on at the end to defend a Cheadle strike from outside the box to salvage another valuable point away from home.

The Rocks now look ahead to welcoming Whitehawk to Nyewood Lane in the Velocity Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Tomlinson, Tuck, Field (Ridge 83), Wood, Whyte (c), Block, Lethbridge, Muitt, Walsh (Scutt 68). Subs not used: Heath, Osborne, McCormick.

Attendance - 409

