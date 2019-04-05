Arsenal and Chelsea fans will go toe to toe at Pagham

Football managers Jez Burton and Nicky Miles are aiming to get their hands on the silverware when Arsenal and Chelsea fans play a charity match to boost a children's hospice's coffers.

Supporters of Premier League giants the Gunners and the Blues will face each other to raise money for Chestnut Tree House when they meet at Pagham FC's Nyetimber Lane on Sunday, April 21 (11am).

Jez, who is in the hotseat for the Arsenal fans, says the match is a great opportunity to have some fun, try to get one over on rival supporters as well as help the charity with fund-raising. He added: "We want to win, of course, but we hope the real winner on the day is Chestnut Tree House.

“I’d urge people to come along to support this fantastic local charity for children. After the event will be a raffle with some great prizes, and no doubt loads of great banter! We’d love to see you there – your support would be most welcome!”

Chelsea coach Nick says he hopes for a high scoring game to please those who come along to watch. "We've got to entertain the crowd and we'll play with that in mind. It'll be a great bit of fun and if we can enjoy it while raising money for the hospice then I'll be more than happy with that, win or lose."

The prize in question is a lovely piece of silverware provided by Bognor Regis hair salon Lotus Styling. Owners Daren and Kate Terry have donated the Lotus Styling Charity Cup which is up for grabs to the winners of the game.

Daren said: "We're delighted to put up the cup to give the winning team something to hold aloft in a match that is for such a deserving cause. It should be a great day and having been involved in previous matches we know just how competitive it will be. Good luck to both sides."

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire.