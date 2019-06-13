Avisford need new blood for new football season

Avisford Sports FC are looking for some players to bolster their squad for the 2019-20 season.

They need defenders, midfielders and attackers and favour players who can play in multiple positions.

Avisford is a friendly club who train on Friday evenings at The Arena sports centre in Bognor, where they also play their home matches.

League games are on Sunday mornings with a 10.30am start.

There is no longer a Sunday league specifically for Bognor or Chichester teams so Avisford play in the Worthing & Horsham League along with Bognor-based Unicorn United.

The league has teams from places such as Littlehampton and Angmering and the farthest Avisford have to travel is for a game 45 minutes away.

Last season Avisford, who were formed in 2001, came fourth, doing well against some fierce competition in their first campaign in this league.

Now they are gearing up for their second season but need to recruit, as they aim to win a league trophy or a cup this term.

Registration fee is £25 per player, then £5 per game.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the club should call Fazz on 07772 719332 or email Fazz3650@hotmail.com