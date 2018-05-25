Bailey assembles troops for Sids’ new era

A new era at Sidlesham FC will be led by new first-team manager Steve Bailey.

He has moved to the Memorial Ground from Selsey, where former Sids boss Daren Pearce has replaced him as manager.

Bailey is excited about his role and has taken Nic Nolan with him from Selsey as assistant manager and goalkeeping coach.

He has also announced Neil Sherlock will be the new first-team coach for Sids – bringing a wealth of county football coaching experience with him, having spent time with Bognor and Chichester City among other local clubs.

Bailey added: “I’m delighted to add fitness coaches Dave Rough from Fit 2 Go Training and Tom Groom from Tom Groom Fitness to our group.

“They will be preparing a tough pre-season training programme for all the players to get us in shape for the new season and keep us fit throughout the campaign.

“We will be running a reserve side in the West Sussex League. The team will be managed by Gary Crees, who is another making the move from Selsey. He will be assisted by Simon Whall, who we are extremely pleased to have involved in the coaching set-up.

“On the playing side I’ve been overwhelmed by the loyalty shown to me and Gary with the number of players who will be joining us at Sidlesham. All feel we have unfinished business as a team and are excited at the new challenge ahead.”

The committee have given the new management team a blank canvas to develop the playing side as they see fit and Bailey and his staff will be aiming to put two competitive sides out each week while encouraging a family atmosphere in and around the clubhouse.

Pre-season training begins on Tuesday, June 26 (7pm) at Sidlesham FC. All players are welcome – new and old – as a bright new era begins for the club.