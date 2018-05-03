Barnes boosts Bosham ahead of cup final

A strike from Alex Barnes helped guide Bosham to another important SCFL division-two win with the Robins winning 1-0 at Worthing Town – the perfect build-up to tonight’s (Thursday) Division 2 Cup final against Rustington.

On a worn pitch the hosts went close after only a few minutes when Steve Warr had a pop from lomg distance only to see his effort sting the bar with Reds keeper Kieran Magee glad to see the ball eventually cleared.

The Blues continued their bright start and Isaac Allen had a golden chance to break the deadlock in front of goal, but was unable to get to a low cross.

Bosham captain marvel Bradley Miles was instrumental in the visitors’ best play. His recent form has been electric and a lovely ball from him found the dangerous Barnes but his shot went narrowly wide.

The Bosham defence looked strong with Matt Docherty and the energetic Pat Bulbeck at the heart of things.

The Blues were looking to absorb Bosham pressure and hit them on the counter. Close to the half-hour it almost worked as a quick break saw the ball lofted over the top and Lloyd Chapman darted on to it and unleashed a tremendous volley – but Magee made no mistake in saving.

Jack Hardman, who has shown great improvement through the campaign, went close with a volley as the half ended goalless.

The second half was only a few minutes old when a moment of magic broke the deadlock. The Worthing defence was pierced by Barnes and he let fly with a cross-shot that keeper Paul Woodley was not expecting – the effort flew over his head and into the far corner.

Bosham created a host of chances but couldn’t take them. Good defensive work kept the hosts at bay, particularly near the end when a succession of free-kicks were awarded.

Overall it an encouraging performance from the Robins that leaves them well set for the cup final against Rustington. The Reds’ opponents will be gunning for an impressive treble but the Robins will look to be party-poopers and try and win the cup for the the third time in four years.

Bosham: Magee, Bulbeck, Smith, Hardman, James, Docherty, Radmore, Coker, Miles, Andrews, Barnes. Subs: Edgington, Wilson, Marsh, Jepson.

ALAN PRICE