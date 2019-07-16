Blake delighted to see Pompey back in Bognor

Bognor coach Robbie Blake can't wait to send the Rocks into battle with his previous club when Pompey visit Nyewood Lane tonight.

It's the seventh year in a row the Blues have sent a squad along the coast for a game the Nye Camp - and it's a fixture that’s a key fundraiser for the hosts, who will hope for a crowd approaching 1,000/

Blake, who was on the coaching staff at Fratton Park before joining Bognor a year ago, said: "You’ve got the biggest club close to us coming to us and it’s great for local fans and for the players to play against Pompey.

“I hope they’ll bring a strong squad which I’m sure they will and it will be a big test and another step up for us. Hopefully we’ll be further on (than we were against Havant last Tuesday), another week stronger, but we anticipate a tough game and it’s one that we look forward to and enjoy every summer.

“We need to keep getting that little bit better every week and hopefully come the start of August we’ll be good to go.”

The Rocks starting XI is likely to be similar to the one that began last week's opener against the Hawks, which Bognor lost 3-1, with former Pompey youngsters Freddie Read and Dan Smith set to start.