Blake delighted with Bognor win - but warns of hard work ahead

Coach Robbie Blake praised his players for chalking up a 3-1 win over Merstham in their first Bostik premier home game of 2018-19.

He was pleased at the way they fought back from a goal down to lead 3-1 after 36 minutes, but said they mustn't think they were the finished article.

Jimmy Muitt tries to get Bognor on the attack against Merstham / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith, on loan from Pompey, got a goal each and Chad Field poked in the other goal.

See and hear Blake's post-match thoughts in the video interview above

