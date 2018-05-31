Block rejects good offers to stay with the Rocks

Tommy Block has resisted offers from other clubs - which included the chance to play at a higher level and earn more money - to stay with the Rocks.

Block, 18, has been the subject of much speculation concerning his future with a clutch of suitors eager to acquire his talents.

But the midfielder, who made 38 appearances last season, has chosen to accept an improved offer to stay with the Rocks and turned down the chance to leave the club to play at a higher level with bigger financial rewards.

Block’s decision to remain at his hometown club has delighted manager Jack Pearce. He said: “It’s fantastic news for the club that Tommy has signed and I am positive he will be a huge asset to us going forward.

“He has a bright future ahead of him in the game and we hope that he will continue to develop under our tutelage.

“Tommy deserves lots of credit for his performances last season. We should remember his age and that he played most of the season for us in a tough league in a side that was relegated.”

Block, who operates in the middle of the park but who can also slot in as a central defender, says the decision to stay with the Rocks was “tough but also easy”.

He explained: “One offer was for more money and at a higher level so it was tough to turn down but also easy to commit to Bognor. At my age I need to play as much as possible and I think I will get the opportunity to do that at Bognor.

“Despite being relegated last season there are lots of positives at the club and I hope to continue to learn from Jack and Robbie Blake, who is coming in as coach. Plus, I just love playing for the Rocks fans!”

Block was at Brighton as a youngster. He had a trial with Sunderland last season and was the subject of transfer speculation throughout the National League South campaign.

