Blues and Stags through - but Sids’ cup run ends

Selsey and Midhurst are through to the next round of the Peter Bentley Cup - but Sidlesham are out.

The Blues beat Billingshurst at home, Midhurst won at Oakwood but the Sids lost at Steyning.

Here are the reports...

Selsey 4 Billingshurst 0

Peter Bentley Cup

Selsey manager Daren Pearce was pleased to see the Blues record their first win of the season.

They thumped Billingshurt 4-0 at home to progress into the next round.

The hosts, who had an unchanged team from last week, opened the scoring three minutes in as Harry Gregory put the ball past goalkeeper Jamie Bennett.

Twelve minutes later, Selsey doubled their lead through Ollie Hambleton.

The home side went 3-0 up through Josh Hall in the 22nd minute to all but wrap up the tie. Hall scored his second late on to pile even more misery on Billingshurst.

Pearce was glad to get the first win of the season and said it was reward for all the team’s hard work. He also admitted there wasn’t much between the performance in the opening league game’s defeat to Southwick and this victory.

He said: “There wasn’t a lot different in the performance. But it helps when you’re a lot more ruthless in front of goal, which we were on Saturday.

“The lads had carried out things they’d worked on in training during the week so it is pleasing that it comes off. I was pleased for the players because they’re the ones that work hard week in, week out.

“There is still stuff we can improve on. We’re not in any way, shape or form the finished article but it’s coming together slowly. The lads have been carrying out instructions, which is always pleasing.

“To be fair to Billingshurst, they were well organised. They have got a new manager in so they’ve changed a lot of their players.”

In the league, Selsey will look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat when they travel Alfold on Saturday. They host Wick next Tuesday.

Oakwood 1 Midhurst 4

Peter Bentley Cup

Stags manager Shane Brayson had to shuffle his pack again with members of the first-team squad suspended, injured or on holiday.

Four players made their debuts – Matthew Kelman, Harry Bedford, Tom Bayley and Rob Sillence.

All four impressed the management team of Shane Brayson and Dean Inman as the Stags came out playing some great football in the first half.

Liam Dreckmann and Liam Jeram were unlucky not to score in the first 15 minutes and it was against the run of play when Oakwood went ahead, with a long ball over the back four for Aiden Cawte to lob advancing Midhurst keeper Kelman.

It took a set-piece for the Stags to equalise – from, a Jeram corner captain Fewell headed across goal for Brad Miles to put the ball over the keeper. It was Miles first goal for the Stags and was followed by his customary knee-slide.

The Stags started to dominate and the midfield duo of Rich Carter and Miles were pulling the strings and wide players Dreckmann and Kieran Carter were causing the full-backs problems.

Midhust got their noses in front through the dangerous Dreckmann’s good finish from inside the box. Bedford was fitting in well next to Sam James, Fewell and Casselton.

Jeram missed a good chance while Grant Radmore netted only for the assistant referee rule him offside.

Oakwood came out strong in the second half and it took a fantastic save from Kelman to deny them the equaliser – before fantastic defending on the goal-line kept Midhurst ahead.

Midhurst changed to 4-3-3 and Bayley came on for Kieran Carter. He was unlucky not to score when hitting the inside of the post, but Dreckmann followed up to smash the ball in from a tight angle.

Radmore scored the goal of the game fibe minutes from the end when he picked the ball up and curled a shot into the top corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Manager Brayson said: “It’s good to get a win in the cup and the chance to play a premier-division side in the next round at Arundel.

“The four new lads played well on their debuts and they have helped to get the balance right in the side.

“Saturday will be tough again at home to Hailsham. We have a few still missing, but it gives others their chance to claim and keep the shirt.”

Steyning 4 Sidlesham 1

Peter Bentley Cup

Sids exited the Peter Bentley Cup at the hands of a clinical Steyning side.

The home side started brightly and were playing some decent stuff without really threatening the Sids goal. That all changed on 29 minutes when a clever pass from midfield split the Sids defence and Harry Smith finished well.

On 37 minutes the home side were awarded a penalty, despatched by Zack Haulkum for 2-0.

Sids huffed and puffed and eventually made the home keeper work when he went full stretch to tip a Jordan Lillywhite piledriver round the post.

Unfortunately for Sids the corner resulted in a third Steyning goal. The corner was thumped clear and some lazy team defending allowed Chris Netherway to burst clear and fire past Warren Boyt, making it 3-0 at the break.

Sids brought on Alfie Bunker, Ryan Chittock and Morgan Forry for their first games of the season all made a significant impact.

Forry gave a cutting edge that had been missing and twice went close, first forcing a fine save from the home keeper and then clipping the post as he burst through.

Soon after, Ben Mepham drove at the heart of the home defence and released Forry, who rolled the ball into the net past the onrushing keeper.

It was all Sidlesham as Chittock pulled the strings in midfield. A deep cross into the area was picked up by Mepham who was dumped to the floor but the referee waved away the appeal.

Within minutes the home side were awarded their second penalty for what appeared an identical incident to the one not given to the visitors. The penalty was converted by Scott Faber with the last kick of the game.

Forry was MoM – he was on the pitch for only 35 minutes but was a real threat going forward.

Sids manager Steve Bailey said he had no complaints with the result but was disappointed with the consistency of the refereeing.

Sidlesham: Boyt, Dines, Low, Madden (Bunker 45), Lillywhite, Lynch (Chittock 50), Agostinelli, Smith, Mepham, Dean (Forry 55), Hitchcock.