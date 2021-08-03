Bognor add former Chelsea and Lincoln striker and ex-Pompey midfielder

Nathan Odokonyero vies for possession against Dorking / Picture: Trev Staff

And the Nye Camp hierarchy followed up the swoop for Odokonyero, 18, by snapping up midfielder Charlie Bell, also 18, after he was released by Pompey.

Both players have featured in the Rocks' pre-season friendly matches and now head into the next warm-up game at home to Chichester City at home on Monday, August 9, 7.30pm kick-off. That comes before the Isthmian premier division fixtures open with the visit of Bishop's Stortford on August 14, 3pm kick-off.

Odokonyero, who was at Chelsea as a youngster before being released and moving to Lincoln City, has impressed with two great goals in two games; the first at Horndean last weekend and his latest strike coming in the 3-1 defeat at home to Dorking Wanderers yesterday.

Charlie Bell in action against Dorking / Picture: Trev Staff

Coach Blake says he and manager Pearce are delighted to recruit the youngsters. He said: "Both Nathan and Charlie have done ever so well for us and we're really pleased to be able to sign them. We believe they will continue their development with us. Both are comfortable with the way we like to play the game and this will undoubtedly help us get the best out of them and allow them to benefit the team.