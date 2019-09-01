Bognor beaten at home by Carshalton to end miserable week

Bognor's early-season struggles continued when they were beaten by two first-half Carshalton goals at Nyewood - leaving them languishing near the relegation zone.

Bognor - who substituted keeper Charlie Searle at the interval - had 11 corners but failed to convert them against an eventual ten-man Robins side. It was a second defeat in a week following the 3-0 loss at Worthing and leaves the management with some tough decisions ahead of them.

Bognor had an unchanged line up but they had Pompey academy striker Bradley Lethbridge on the bench as he gets over injury and returns to the Lane for a new loan spell.

Early on Ashton Leigh's loose pass allowed Christie Pattisson a run but his cross was headed out by Ben Clark-Eden. For the Rocks a long ball found Dan Smith and Tyrrell Mitford sped on the overlap but Smith's forward ball ran out of play.

Omar Koroma gave the ball away to Jimmy Muitt, but his ball area was cut out by goalkeeper Kleton Perntreoy. Bognor conceded the opening goal on six minutes when Ricky Korboa set up Pattisson and he confidently shot beyond Searle.

Harvey Whyte played a one-two with Smith before shooting low and forcing a save from Perntreoy on 10 minutes. Pattisson required treatment from the visitors' physio on 15 minutes.

Searle had to hack the ball out as Tommy Leigh passed it back to him from a throw. Then Smith was out through but his strike flew over and he was offside.

Bognor went 2-0 down on 21 minutes as a long ball forward saw Jeremiah Amoo chase and get there before Searle to hook the ball over the goalkeeper, and it bounced in. Rocks defenders on the line attempted to clear, to no avail.

Doug Tuck and Mitford teed up Smith, who prodded it into the net - but he was offside. Pattisson had a shot deflected only just wide and the resulting corner was headed wide by Danny Dudley.

An injured Pattisson was replaced by Tommy Bradford on 32 minutes for the visitors before Korboa forced a hacked clearance from Bognor. The Robins missed an opportunity on the stroke of half-time as Ernold Haxhiu pounced on a loose ball by Smith before squaring to unmarked Korboa, but he sliced it wide. HT 0-2

Two changes followed at half time as Petar Durin surprisingly came on for Searle and Lethbridge replaced Mitford. An early cross by Muitt was headed away before Durin cut out a through ball - with Perntreoy doing the same at the other end, getting to the ball ahead of Smith.

Muitt cut inside following his own corner but his shot was deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper on 53 minutes. Lethbridge was bringing Bognor into the game more but a left-sided cross was headed away.

James Crane's swirling cross was headed out for a corner, then another cross was nodded just wide by Tommy Leigh.

Lethbridge received the ball from Tuck but his long-range effort was an easy save. Muitt was fouled near the touchline by Paris Hamilton-Downes, who went into the book on 67 minutes. Tommy Leigh was booked on 69 minutes as Bognor showed frustration at not being able to get back in the game.

Karboa was denied by Durin, then Amoo sped inside from the right before belting it over the crossbar. Whyte’s cross was handled by Daniel Poppoe with Smith in pursuit. The referee spotted it and sent Pappoe off. Tommy Leigh drove the free-kick low past the wall but wide.

Kershaney Samuels went into the book on 80 minutes, penalised for time-wasting taking a corner. Tuck threaded in Smith, who forced a good save by the goalkeeper. Another ball in by Whyte was too much for Keaton Wood in the area on 85 minutes.

Muitt sent in another corner but it cleared by Peter Adeniyi. Ben Clark-Eden headed another chance at goal but it was well gathered by the goalkeeper.

Three minutes of stoppage time offered Bognor little hope of any reprieve and they were left to reflect on missed chances and early goals given away too easily - but many felt it was a more positive performance than the Worthing game.

Robbie Blake and Jack Pearce will again be hoping for an improvement in the FA Cup when Sittingbourne visit Nyewood Lane on Saturday in the first qualifying round.

Rocks: Searle (Durin 45), Crane (Scutt 82), A Leigh, Tuck, Clark-Eden, Wood, Whyte (c), T Leigh, Smith, Muitt, Mitford (Lethbridge 45). Subs not used: Williamson.

Attendance – 618