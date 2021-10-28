Bognor boss: Some of goals we're letting in are beyond belief

The Rocks in action against Folkestone / Picture: Lyn Phillips

After a solid show at the back in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bowers & Pitsea, they were back in their bad habits as they lost 4-2 at home to Folkestone on Tuesday night.

It came after Jordy Mongoy and Harrison Brook had given them an early 2-0 lead. It was Bognor’s first league defeat since August 28.

Pearce estimates that 80 per cent of the goals the Rocks have conceded this season have come from conceding possession when not under pressure.

And he said he felt more comfortable when the opposition had the ball in the Bognor half than when the Rocks themselves were in possession.

Pearce pledged that he and coach Robbie Blake would carry on drumming into the players the need to stay switched on at all times.

The Rocks host step four side Waltham Abbey in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Pearce said: “For a neutral, Tuesday’s game was an excellent game between two attack-minded teams. But as a manager, I have to be concerned at the number of goals we’re conceding through giving the ball to the opposition when not under pressure.

“Some of the goals we’re conceding are beyond belief.”