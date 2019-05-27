Bognor chief Pearce hands over some of his responsibilities

The Rocks have appointed Simon Cook as the new general manager in a major re-organisation within the club as the Rocks develop their plans for the future.

Cook, who has been club secretary for the past 17 years, will take over the role from manager Jack Pearce as he marks the incredible achievement of serving his 50th year at Nyewood Lane.

Pearce, who has just celebrated his 70th birthday, feels that by relinquishing many of his administrative roles at the club he can focus more on working closely with head coach Robbie Blake ahead of next season.

Cook's remit will see him take on responsibility for the financial management of the club as well as developing a small management committee to oversee the key operational roles. He said: "We are indebted to Jack for everything he has done over the years at this club – and continues to do. The position we find ourselves in is testament to his unflinching hard work and loyalty. But it is fair to say he can't be expected to continue to do everything himself.

“We are very lucky to have a small team of dedicated people at the club who are determined to keep making strides forward off the pitch in conjunction with the playing side.

"One of the major objectives is to grow revenue and we are making inroads constantly thanks to the sterling work being done by David Robinson on the commercial side. We are also keen on improving the financial management of the club, working closely with Aimie Whalen, who has recently offered her skills in this vital area.”

Club chairman Dominic Reynolds welcomed the new direction while paying tribute to Pearce's dedication and longevity. He added: "Jack is unique, a one-off and the club owes him a massive debt of gratitude. His work continues, of course, and having Simon take on the new role takes some of the pressure off Jack. We're very much looking forward to the future and remain confident of progress on and off the pitch ahead of the new season."