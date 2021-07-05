Bognor coach: McCallum signing speaks volumes
Former Dartford defender Gavin McCallum has joined up with his new Rocks team-mates for the first time after switching to the Nye Camp.
McCallum was put through his paces at the club's training HQ at East Dean FC and will do so again on tonight before Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake s men head into their pre-season friendly schedule.
Canadian McCallum, 33, moved from the National League South outfit to Bognor with Darts boss Steve King said to be keen to retain his services but fully understanding of the versatile schemer's desire to play for a club closer to his Sussex home.
McCallum is no stranger to Bognor; he was involved with the club's pre-season build-up to the 2008/09 season but opted to join Sutton United at that stage of his career.
His ability to adapt positionally -- he can operate as a left-back, as a wide man or through the middle as an attacking midfielder -- has been key to his recruitment.
Blake says he is buoyed by the signing. He added: “To be able to attract a player of his ability and experience speaks volumes about our intent for the season ahead. He was at Dartford last season at a higher level so we know he can offer lots to us and we know he can easily adapt to our style. It’s a big signing for us and we can’t wait to get started.”