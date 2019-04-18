Bognor coach - We don't have enough players I can trust

Rocks coach Robbie Blake assessed a below-par performance against bottom side Harlow and admitted: There are not enough players on the pitch I can trust.

After a late Jimmy Wild header rescued a point the Rocks scarcely deserved, the former Bradford and Burnley striker said: “It’s very frustrasting. We’re miles off it at the moment.

"I’ve never been in football and not celebrated a goal at the end before, but I’m that frustrated. There’s not enough players I trust out there and that had to be addressed. There’s too many players not giving enough and that needs to be sorted.

“It’s really, really demoralising when I’m stood in the technical area and looking and thinking I don’t know how many players I trust. That has to be readdressed and I’m pretty sure it will be in the summer.

Who are the Sussex football hotshots?

Midfielder's major injury setback

“I’ve been here a short time. I love the club and I enjoy working with Jack (Pearce). But when you’re a coach and a manager you have to be able to trust your players. That has to be addressed through recruitment.

“It doesn’t look like they care enough. We have to get players in who want it more.”

Blake said some of the defending against Harlow was ‘mentally weak’. He is now challenging his players to show what they were capable of in the final few games, starting away to champions Dorking on Saturday then at home to relegation-threatened Whitehawk on Monday.

“I don’t think Dorking will have their slippers on. They will want to put one over us. I think we’ll be all right at Dorking because they’re quite a good team and we do better against better teams don’t we?”