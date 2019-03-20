Bognor defender lifts lid on worst time of his football career

Keaton Wood says the agony of being crocked with an ankle injury for five months has been his worst time in football.

Bognor ace Wood limped out of action in late September in the 2-2 draw at Potters Bar Town on an uneven pitch which drew some criticism from the visitors. But the former Dartford central defender has returned to the Rocks fold of late and played 90 minutes at the heart of defence in the 3-3 draw at Enfield Town in the Bostik Premier division last week.

And it is hoped he can be in contention once more when manager Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake see their outfit host Leatherhead in a vital league clash at Nyewood Lane this Saturday.

Bognor, who were forced to postponed their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final clash with Brighton U23s in midweek because of an injury crisis, are still very much in contention for a play-off spot. The Tanners are in the frame too and sit in 10th, a place behind the Rocks, with the same number of games played and with each side having gathered 52 points -- the hosts above them on better goal difference.

Why Sussex Cup semi had to be axed

Who are Sussex football's top hotshots?

Speaking to Bognor matchday programme editor Daniel Storey for the Leatherhead edition, Wood revealed: “This injury has been the worst time of my football career to date really. It’s been a very long time since September, and I’ve personally had a lot to deal with.

"It’s been great watching the boys do really well in that time but it has also been hard knowing that I could possibly effect things on the pitch if I had been playing alongside them.

"To say the pitch was fully down to my injury would be wrong but to say it didn’t play some part would also be wrong. Nevertheless, I also accept that getting injured is part and parcel of playing non-league football."