Bognor denied win over Kingstonian - report and picture special

Kingstonian got the game under way and Bognor looked to be on the front foot from the off Jordy Mongoy twisted and turned the Kingstonian defence before dragging a shot just wide of the post.

On 16 minutes, Bognor won a penalty after Ashton Leigh was caught by Jerry Pueomo. James Crane stepped up calmly and despatched the spot kick.

Kingstonian had a great chance to draw level through Nyren Clums but he couldn’t find the target. Kingstonian had a couple of half chances before the break but it was 1-0 as the sides went in.

Bognor started the second half like they did the first half and Nathan Odokonyero and Mongoy both had chances to extend Bognor’s lead even further.

But Bognor couldn't find a second and on 84 minutes Kingstonian equalised as Daniel Ajakaiye crossed for Elliott Buchanan to score. Man of the Match was Crane.

Man of the Match was Crane.

1. Action from the Rocks' draw with Kingstonian at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff Photo Sales

