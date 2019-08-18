Bognor hit five in 38 minutes to record first win of season

Bognor stormed to a 5-0 win away to Wingate & Finchley with goals from Tommy Leigh, Dan Smith (2), Tyrell Mitford and Jimmy Muitt.

As is the Bognor trend at the moment, all of the best play and all the goals came in the second half. It's a relief for the team to get their first win on the board after their first couple of games yielded only a point.

Rocks welcomed Joe Dandy back to the team after a virus. Mitford also got a start following his goal at the Horsham 1-1 draw at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night, slotting into the spot left by the departing Stuart Green. James Crane was absent at a wedding.

Ahmet Rifat had an early chance for Wingate but it was easily stopped by Charlie Searle. Then Ashton Leigh's cross from the left was stopped by Shane Gore in the Wingate goal. Marvin Morgan struck a left footed effort straight at Searle moments later and James Ewington's cross from the right brought Searle into action to tip it away.

Tommy Tejan-Sei won a free-kick and Morgan put the ball into the net but there was a foul in the build-up and the goal didn’t count. Olumide Oluwatimilehin sliced an effort well over the bar. Jimmy Muitt tried to set up Dan Smith when having a shot was perhaps the better option.

Ewington was denied by Searle's leg then Roman Michael-Percil put a header off-targetl. A Bognor attack picked out Mitford but he lost the ball after it got tangled under his feet. Ashton Leigh collided with a Wingate player and both needed treatment. Then Smith's effort was off target.

Luke Ifil's corner found Morgan and Tommy Leigh headed it away. Smith's cross fell to Muitt whose was blocked. Muitt cut inside from the left and he hit it first time but it was too high. Muitt beat his man on the right to tee up Smith, whose header rippled the side-netting on 35 minutes in Bognor's best chance of the game to date.

Ashotn Leigh beat his man before letting fly and hitting the side-netting. At the other end Ewington shot low across Searle but he pulled off a wonderful save to push it around the post. Doug Tuck and Ashton Leigh combined to win a corner which was played short to Tommy Leigh, who rounded a player before curling the ball over the bar. HT 0-0

The second half was to see the Rocks take command and run out easy winners.

Mitford's cross bounced off Smith's knee and Harvey Whyte almost got to it but Gore caught it. Smith was brought down by Marku just outside the box on 48 minutes and the home player was booked. Tommy Leigh hit it low and hard into the net to give Bognor the lead.

It got better for the Rocks as Smith pounced on the back post following a deep cross and scored the second on 51 minutes. Soon Smith and Mitford combined before Smith's weak effort was gathered by Gore.

On 58 minutes Bognor added a third. Neat play from Muitt ended with when he played in Mitford, who beat his man, running with pace, before smashing it high into the net.

Tage Kennedy came on for the hosts and Michael-Percil played in Ewington, who forced a save from Searle on 63 minutes with a low effort. Then Ifil had a shot well stopped by Searle.

Michael-Percil was replaced by Henry Ochieng for the hosts and Emmett Dunn came on for Tommy Leigh for Bognor on 65 minutes.

Bognor scored again on 69 minutes when great play from Whyte enabled him to find Smith in the area and he diverted it in low beyond a stranded Gore for his second of the game and Bognor's fourth.

Ewington was replaced by Anthony Mendy and for Bognor, Tommy Scutt replaced Mitford on 73 minutes. Tuck found Smith on the overlap and he tried to find Muitt in the middle but a good interception by a defender thwarted the attack.

Whyte's ball into the area picked out Smith but the flag was up for handball to deny him. Dan Simmonds came on for Tuck on 80 minutes.

Scutt's shot sailed just over the bar on 81 minutes then Dunn let fly with a long-range effort which was only just wide. On 86 minutes it was 5-0 as Muitt curled it into the top corner after fantastic play on the left by Smith and Leigh.

Whyte forced a great save by Gore while Ifil was still causing trouble on the right - but again the Rocks defence held firm. Whyte found Simmonds who played a wonderful ball to Smith - he hit it towards the near post but Gore saved.

There was a lengthy hold-up at the end as Morgan complained to the referee about an off-the-ball incident but after a lengthy stoppage the referee decided not to reprimand anyone.

Bognor's first win of the league season was in the bag and the manner in which the three points were gained will give everyone in the camp great confidence.

Rocks have no game on Saturday (Aug 24) but travel to rivals Worthing - who lost 6-0 at home to Hornchurch on Saturday - on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Rocks: Searle, Dandy, A Leigh, Tuck (Simmonds 80), Clark-Eden, Wood, Whyte, T Leigh (Dunn 65), Smith, Muitt, Mitford (Scutt 73)/ Subs not used: Williamson, Durin.

