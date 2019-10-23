Bognor lose hotshot Muitt to Dorking

Jimmy Muitt has quit Bognor to make the move to National League South side Dorking Wanderers.

Forward Muitt, 24, has been lured to play for Marc White's side with the chief attraction said to be playing the game at a higher level. The Meadowbank outfit sit fourth in the league table following promotion last season.

Muitt, who joined the Rocks from Brighton after a serious knee injury scuppered his chances with the Seagulls, has become a fans' favourite. And although Bognor boss Jack Pearce acknowledges it is a blow to lose a player as talented as the jet-heeled attacker, he says he couldn't stand in his way.

He's the second prolific scorer to end up at Dorking - Jason Prior made the save move a couple of seasons ago.

Pearce said: “Jimmy has been a fabulous servant to the club and any club would miss having a player in their ranks with the ability he has. But we understand entirely his desire to play at the highest standard possible and so although it isn't ideal, Jimmy leaves with our heartfelt thanks for all of his efforts on our behalf.

"We wish Jimmy all the very best as he makes the step up to join Dorking Wanderers and we look forward to seeing him do well.

"Make no mistake we have already begun the search to try to replace him, which won't be easy. But first we will turn our attention to the game at Kingstonian tomorrow night and try to take all the positives from our fantastic 2-1 win over league leaders Folkestone Invicta at the weekend into the game."