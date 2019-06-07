Bognor make another signing - but this one is not for the team

The Rocks have made a crucial summer signing to help balance the books - in the shape of new club treasurer Amie Whalen.

Mum-of-two Amie has taken up her new role at Nyewood Lane on the back of the appointment last month of Simon Cook as general manager -- a position he fulfils to alleviate some of the off-the-field pressure on long-serving first team manager Jack Pearce.

Amie, who works in financial administration at Chichester District Council, is a huge Bognor fan and attends every home game and a good few away games, too, along with husband Sean and their two sons, Edward, nine, and George, seven.

She brings with her a wealth of experience and says she is excited to take up the position ahead of the new Bostik premier campaign. She added: "I saw that the club needed volunteers to help out and thought I would offer my services. I am really looking forward to the role and what it brings and hope I can help the club off the pitch while Jack and Robbie Blake take care of matters on the pitch. We're very much looking forward to the season ahead.

"It was so nice to see the club get some silverware last season after missing out on the promotion in the play-offs. But to win the Sussex Senior Cup was fantastic and I hope we can build on that success and enjoy a terrific season this time of asking."

Cook is delighted to welcome Amie to the Rocks set-up and looks forward to working with her. He added: "I've been really impressed with Amie and we're very happy to welcome her to the club. I think her appointment shows our intent to continue to develop as a club and that can only be seen as a hugely positive step.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of a football club such as ours and we can’t stress just how important they are to us. It is heart-warming to know that so many people care enough about the club to give up their time and effort to help the cause.”