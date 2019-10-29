Bognor make it four wins in a row - and it's another triumph for a 13-man matchday squad

Bognor are on a roll. They won a fourth away game in 11 days when goals from Dan Smith and Tommy Leigh earned a 2-1 win at the home of Bowers and Pitsea.

It's the second time in a week they've travelled with a depleted squad and won despite being able to name just two subs.

As against Kingstonian last week the Rocks were without their Pompey youngsters - recalled for a Blues reserve game - but as against Ks, the low numbers didn't prevent another three-point haul.

Smith gave the Rocks the lead on 25 minutes but it was cancelled out by Lewis Manor on 63 minutes for the Essex hosts.

But Leigh struck the winner 14 minutes from time for three points which put the Rocks up to tenth in the table. It's an identical result at Bowers that Chichester City recorded last week to reach the first round of the FA Cup.

Added to the successes at Folkestone (2-1 in the league) and Uxbridge (3-1 in the FA Trophy) it gives Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake and their troops four away wins in a week and a half. They've now won six out of seven since late September - their record in that period spoiled only by the 4-0 home loss to Potters Bar.

Bognor host Enfield on Saturday, which coincidentally is another fixture Chi overcame in their FA Cup qualifying campaign.