Bognor Regis Town's top scorer recalled by Portsmouth

Bognor Regis Town will be without their current top goalscorer this season as loanee, Dan Smith, after he was recalled to his parent club, Portsmouth.

Smith has scored four goals so far but did not play in yesterday 3-3 draw to Lewes.

This comes after Conor Chaplin not featuring in the Blues’ 18-man squad on Saturday, in their trip to Doncaster.

However, Jack Pearce had not heard from Pompey that the 18-year-old recall was not a permanent one. He said: “All I know is that he would play in a game today [Tuesday], whether that is a permanent recall or just for this week. I’m sure we’ll learn more later in the week.

“Nobody from Portsmouth Football Club has been in contact with me, and we’ll wait and see how it develops.”

Smith scored for Pompey against the Rocks in pre-season this summer. Pompey went onto win that game 5-1, with Adam May scoring a hattrick.