Bognor’s under-12s go global

WAIglobal UK, a leading after-market parts manufacturer and distribution and logistics company, has stepped in to sponsor Bognor Regis Town Youth FC under-12s.

The team, who play in the Saywell International Arun & Chichester Youth league, will benefit from new attire featuring the WAI logo along with a range of training kit and equipment.

We’re delighted to be lending a hand to grass-roots football in the area and supporting BRTFC throughout the season. Richard Welland

Team manager Richard Searle said: “The under-12s are in the early years of competitive team football, so the support WAIglobal can provide will help create a real sense of team unity and support our ongoing development.

“The team have started the season extremely well and are sitting at the top of the division. The sponsorship adds an extra boost to the season’s prospects.”

Richard Welland, WAIglobal UK managing director, added: “We’re delighted to be lending a hand to grass-roots football in the area and supporting BRTFC throughout the season.

“WAIglobal is driven by innovation and creativity and it’s extremely rewarding to support a club nurturing young talent with these same skills. We wish them every success for the current season and beyond.”

Bognor-based WAIglobal UK Ltd has a global presence comprising more than 800 employees in 14 countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe and China. Founded in 2004, WAI meets the needs of customers in the automotive, heavy-duty and power-sports after-market.