Bognor secure services of young Brighton defender until January

Bognor bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have moved swiftly to secure the services of talented central defender Ben Clark-Eden after a dazzling debut for the Rocks in a 1-1 draw with Horsham at Nyewood Lane.

Clark-Eden, who is just 17, will now stay on loan at the club from Premier League outfit Brighton until January. He was handed the man-of-the-match award following an assured performance as the home side came from 1-0 down to snare a point from the West Sussex derby in the BetVictor Isthmian League encounter.

Another huge plus point was the introduction of former QPR marksman Tyrell Mitford -- and the ex-Winchester City striker smashed him an unstoppable shot to bring the scores level with 12 minutes remaining after he came on as sub in the 55th minute.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook confirmed: "Following Ben's impressive debut last evening, Brighton & Hove Albion have very kindly allowed his loan at Bognor to be extended from the originally plan of just one match to now last until January.

"The club are extremely grateful to Brighton for their generous move, and hope that young Ben follows in the footsteps of previous young central defender loanees from Brighton who have used their time at Nyewood Lane to great advantage: Lewis Dunk -- now an England international and Premier Division regular; Joel Lynch - Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, QPR and Wales and Tommy Elphick - Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town."