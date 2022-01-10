Bognor set to return to action after Covid call-offs

The Rocks are due to return to action away to Cray Wanderers on Wednesday / Picture: Martin Denyer

The Rocks have been unable to play the past two games -- last Monday’s home clash with Merstham and Saturday’s visit to Carshalton Athletic -- because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the ranks.

Injuries to key players such as Harvey Whyte and Calvin Davies have exacerbated the situation but Pearce and No.2 Robbie Blake are determined to get back in action and try to reignite the Nye Camp aces' fortunes.

They go in to the game at Bromley's Hayes Lane keen to put behind them two disappointing league defeats to local rivals in the shape of league leaders Worthing and high flyers Lewes. The aim for the management duo is to launch a fresh attempt to get in to the play-off places from their 13th position in the table.

And manager Pearce explained: "It's fair to say this has been a challenging period but we have to get on with it and we will do that with a desire to bring some consistency to our play. At the moment we are on to go to Cray but it’s fair to say that we do so with the bare minimum in terms of players. We have got 13 at the moment, that may change but we will have to wait and see."