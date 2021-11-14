Bognor suffer shootout heartbreak as Truro win FA Trophy tie

The Southern League premier side, playing at their temporary home ground at Plymouth Parkway, took the lead through Tyler Harvey eight minutes before the break but Jordy Mongoy levelled for Bognor .

It was straight to penalties after an all-square 90 minutes under the no-replays rule in place this season and after both sides scored their first two from the spot, the Rocks failed with their next two as Truro scored theirs to go through to round two.