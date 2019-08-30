Bognor told to cut mistakes - as club suffer more defensive setbacks

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have told the Rocks players to learn from the costly mistakes that led to defeat at Worthing as they head in to Saturday's BetVictor Isthmian Premier division encounter with Carshalton Athletic at Nyewood Lane. It comes as they suffer two more setbacks in their efforts to get a settled defensive line together.

Individual errors and an all-round lacklustre performance meant Bognor went down 3-0 at Woodside Road on Bank Holiday Monday, handing West Sussex rivals the Rebels three points as well as the all-important bragging rights.

The loss came after a 5-0 thrashing of Wingate & Finchley on the road and the management team have urged the players to try to replicate that performance when they host the Robins tomorrow.

Pearce and Blake assembled the squad before training on Thursday to analyse a video of the mistakes made against Adam Hinshlewood's outfit before they were reminded how tough a nut to crack the fifth-placed visitors will be.

And Pearce said: "It obviously hurts to make mistakes that cost us games but we must strive to at least learn from those mistakes to try to put them right. This is a relatively young squad with five or six players reasonably new to the set up and we understand it can take time.

"Unfortunately, football is very unforgiving and we don't always have time. We have a chance to address the issues we felt led to the defeat at Worthing and we will go again against Carshalton."

Meanwhile, Pearce will look to bolster the squad with the news that Chad Field's knee injury requires surgery and means he will probably be out for the season - that's on top of a similar outlook for full-back Calvin Davies.

Veteran central defender Gary Charman, still fighting to come back from a shoulder injury, has also left the club. Chairman took to social media platform Twitter to confirm: "I would just like to say a big thank you and good bye to @BognorRocksFans. I have left the club. I have really enjoyed my time at this wonderful club, and I wish everyone involved all the very best. #uptherocks."