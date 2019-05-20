Bognor trials day will see 20 hopefuls try to prove their talent

Rocks manager Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake are gearing up to run the rule over a crop of hopefuls who have responded to the club's open trials.

The Bognor management duo have been inundated with eager players keen to impress at the trials session being held next month at the pre-season training HQ at East Dean FC.

After a selection process around 20 of them have been selected to be put through their paces to see if they can boost the squad ahead of next season.

The Nyewood Lane outfit are keen to redouble their efforts in the new campaign and maintain a push for promotion from the Bostik Premier division after enduring a disappointing conclusion to their bid to get in to the league play-offs.

But on the back on a victorious Sussex Senior Cup campaign, which saw the Rocks beat Burgess Hill Town in the final at the Amex, Pearce and Blake know they aren't far away from having a squad more than capable of chasing honours once more.

Boss Pearce said: "We've been pleasantly surprised by the standard of some of the applicants and we remain hopeful that this pool of untapped talent can throw up one or two gems who we can integrate into the squad. You never know in football and so we will see how they perform on the day and subsequently if we like the look of them."

Rocks secretary Simon Cook has dealt with the administrative side of the trials and he says he has been delighted by the response. He added: "We've had a really healthy reaction to the open invite for trialists. As you'd imagine a good few of those showing interest weren't quite what we were looking for, but overall, the quality of players has been decent. That said, the hard work for them will be to impress Jack and Robbie and prove that they make a difference to the squad."

Meanwhile, commercial manager Dave Robinson says winning the Sussex Senior Cup has been a fillip for the club’s efforts to attract sponsorship ahead of the upcoming season. He said: “It gave the whole club a lift and the excitement has very much helped as we move forwards to securing new sponsorship.”

The sponsors' draw is on June 18 at the club’s Seasons event venue, Nyewood Lane. For more details of sponsorship opportunities, contact David on 07876 497929.