Bognor v Merstham off - Covid hits Rocks first-team squad

There's no Nyewood Lane action for the Rocks on bank holiday Monday / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Football at all levels has been affected by the high number of Omicron cases in recent weeks and now the Rocks' planned home tussle with their Surrey visitors is the latest match to fall.

It will be a disappointment for the Rocks, who hoped to put festive-period defeats to Worthing and Lewes behind them with a much-needed home win.

Bognor were due to host the Moatsiders at 3pm but the game will now be re-arranged because of the outbreak. Rocks general manager Simon Cook explained: "We were this morning (Sunday) made aware of a number of positive tests within our playing squad and first team staff and spoke to both the Isthmian League and Merstham and the game has been postponed.

"It's a real pity and we feel for the supporters because everyone was looking forward to their fix of football on a Bank Holiday but, of course, there can only be one outcome when you have a squad depleted by positive Covid-19 tests."