Bognor win again - despite striker being sent off for 'second' yellow card but no first one

Robbie Blake had an eventful afternoon watching the Rocks win at Cheshunt

Ashton Leigh's fine left footed strike on 42 minutes was enough to give Bognor all the points on a warm afternoon in Hertfordshire.as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's men stayed in second spot in the league with their third win in eight days.

Rocks were unchanged with Joe Cook and Harvey Whyte remaining on the bench as they return to fitness from injury.

Early on James Crane slid in late on Mo Camara as he surged forward. Zack Newton stepped up but curled his strike over the crossbar. A long throw by Enock Ekongo was gathered by Amadou Tangara as Bognor had to contend with early Cheshunt pressure. Craig Robson had to clear the ball as Newton fired the ball into the box. A cross found Adam Crowther on the back post who headed it wide.

Ken Charles did well to get to the byline. He cut the ball back to Joe Re who hit it along the deck and wide of the left post. Tyler Myles clashed with Rocks players in the heart of the pitch and after receiving treatment he returned to play.

Amadou Kassarate flew in with a wild tackle on Calvin Davies and he also needed treatment. Coach Blake and the opposing dugout had heated words as they disagreed about the challenge. Tangara had to pull out a sliding challenge of his own before punching and then gathering a corner.

Nathan Odokonyero was provider with a cross from the right but the ball was headed back to the goalkeeper. Then Kayne Diedrick-Roberts strayed offside. Davies combined with Odokonyero who ran forward some way before shooting with his right foot only narrowly wide on 36 minutes in Bognor's best chance to his point.

Leigh went into the book after a late challenge after players reacted in a crowd around the referee. The official also gave a yellow to Ekongo after the reaction. The resulting free-kick flashed through the box and out of play with Tangara seeing it off.

Bognor were passing the ball around in Cheshunt's half and it was squared to Leigh, who hit it early with his left foot. It sailed high into the top left corner on 42 minutes to give Bognor a lead to end the half. HT 0-1

Kassarate went in the book for a challenge in the air as Davies came out of it with a head injury. Mongoy did well to win a free-kick on the left. Leigh's curling freekick found Odokonyero who rose highest but his header lacked venom and was cleared off the line. Flannigan passed it back to Tangara. Tangara tried to passed it out straight to an onrushing Newton who stole it but his instant strike was gathered by Tangara as he saved himself an embarrassing moment.

A cross by Newton was pushed back out by the defence before Camara wasted a chance down the left smashing his attempt at a cross out for a goal kick. Leigh combined with Flannigan on the right. He tried to drag the ball into the area before it rolled out of play. Odokonyero couldn't quite get to it to the near post.

Newton got a yellow card for a trip on Davies in Bognor's half as Cheshunt were trying to get back into the game. Mongoy received the ball on the left before crossing it into the area. But Odokonyero was not quite up there to capitalise. Davies was fouled again A free-kick was awarded but Leigh's curling ball towards the back post was well gathered by George Marsh.

Aaron Blair did well to turn and shoot from the throw in. But it came off a defender and out for a corner. Tangara palmed the first over the crossbar. The goalkeeper pushed out the second from the following corner, keeping Bognor in the game. Harrison Brook replaced Diedrick-Roberts soon after for Bognor.

Crane did well to win a corner on the left. Leigh's corner was floated in onto the boot of Craig Robson who slid in but it was a great save by Marsh with his left foot to deny him. Ekongo cut inside before crossing the ball in for Charles who directed his header at goal. Tangara dived to his right to push that around the post and out. Kassarate and Newton were replaced by Theo Osinfolarin and Zubayr Boadi for the hosts.

Charlie Bell came on for the limping Leigh who'd put in a good shift as well as scoring a super goal. Ethan Robb tried to clear the ball out but it ricocheted off a Cheshunt striker and inadvertantly over the bar.

Mongoy was booked for coming off the pitch slowly due to be replaced by Joe Cook on 81 minutes. The referee then seemed to totally lose control. He thought he had already given Mongoy a yellow card earlier in the game when it was Leigh who was booked earlier. After giving the yellow card to Mongoy, the referee turned to the pitch before coming back again and showing a red card to Mongoy while he was on the bench. Rocks were down to ten men as Cook was unable to replace him. In the arguments after this decision Tangara and Brook were both booked.

Ola Williams hit one goalwards for Cheshunt after all the drama. It flashed wide of the left post from a 45 degree angle outside the box.

Bognor held on for the win after a messy end to the half. The referee had owned up to the mistake after the final whistle and apologised. The Mongoy sending off will therefore due to be rescinded. Bognor now have a break before travelling to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday 23 October, with kick off at 3pm. FT 0-1