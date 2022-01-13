Action from Bognor's 1-0 win over Cray Wanderers, courtesy of a goal by on-loan Pompey forward Dan Gifford / Pictures: Martin Denyer

Bognor win at Cray - the match in pictures

The Rocks got their Isthmian League premier division campaign back on track after a fruitless festive period with a 1-0 win away to Cray Wanderers.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 11:30 am

Dan Gifford - on loan from the Pompey academy - got the winner in a solid Rocks team performance. Photographer Martin Denyer was there to capture the goal and the best of the action and you can see his images on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Rocks latest on this website through the week and in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

