Bognor win at Horndean - 25 pictures from the win
The Rocks won their second pre-season match in a row when they triumphed 3-1 at the home of Michael Birmingham's Horndean.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 12:14 pm
Two goals by Jason Parish and one from trialist Nathan Odokonyero earned the victory, which followed a 3-2 success at Havant and Waterlooville's ground seven days earlier. Here's the full match report by Liam Goodley. See the best of the pictures from Horndean v Rocks - by :Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff and Martin Denyer - on these pages. Get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.
