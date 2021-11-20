Bognor win at Margate - the match in pictures

Craig Robson and Adhton Leigh put them up with a goal in each half before Sam Blackman pulled one back for the Gate. Bognor held on for a win which lifts them to eighth in the table. Check out some pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.
1.
Action from Bognor's 2-1 win at Margate / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
