Bognor winger is off to USA - but may be back

Mason Walsh is off to the States - but a return to Bognor is not out of the question.

The winger was one of the stand-out players of the Rocks' season just ended although he was at times plagued by a hip injury.

He has played in the States before and is now set to return there for the summer to further his hopes of turning pro there.

Walsh told us: "I have loved my time at the club and returning isn’t out of the question, however I don’t know when that will be. I do see myself moving to America full-time to peruse a professional career and this is a great opportunity to do that."

Bognor said they would welcome him back at Nyewood Lane depending on his situation, although could not say much more than that because of the uncertainty over when or whether he would be back in the UK.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce said: "If he returns we would be delighted to see him back at the Lane if that were to suit all parties."

Fans have also wished him well on Twitter, with one, Adam Goldring, telling him: "Been a pleasure and joy to watch you turn every right back in the Bostik league inside out. All the best for the future."

The Rocks have yet to start speaking to existing squad players about next season - they have not had 100 per cent confirmation yet they will still be in the Bostik premier division, although they don't expect to be moved.

Somr Rocks fans have raised the possibility of a move to get utility man James Crane back at Bognor. He was with the Rocks for nine years before moving to Worthing a year ago, though has now left Woodside Road.

Meanwhile left-back Joe Tomlinson - who spent the season on loan at Bognor from Brighton - is one of seven U23 players released by the Seagulls. A return to Bognor seems unlikely as he is Wiltshire-based and will have hopes of finding a role at a Football League or perhaps a National League club.

