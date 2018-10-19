Bosham crash out of cup, but East Dean stun Stedham

Bosham are out of the Sussex Intermediate Cup after a hammering at Rustington - but East Dean are through thanks to a home win against Stedham.

Read the match reports below, and see Roger Smith's pictures from the East Dean-Stedham game above

Action between East Dean and Stedham / Picture by Roger Smith

Rustington 7 Bosham 0

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Bosham’s hopes of winning a first Sussex Intermediate Cup were dashed emphatically by Rustington, who took revenge on the Reds for their loss in last season’s SCFL Division Two Cup final.

The visitors actually made a positive start with encouraging movement and possession – only for the Blues to come on strong themselves.

John Irish had the first chance after only six minutes when he hit the bar from 12 yards. The hosts were seeing a lot of the ball and the Robins were parking the bus.

On 20 minutes the Blues’ pressure told when Chris Darwin took advantage of a mix-up at the back to chip keeper Barnaby Conaghan and see the effort nestle in the net.

Bosham came back strongly in search of an equaliser, but were caught on the break on the half hour. Irish beat Conaghan from the spot after Steve Kirkham was upended.

Kirkham slid in at the back stick to prod home a third before the break.

For Bosham things didn’t get any better in the second half, though they did have encouraging moments through Ben Bishop and Alex Barnes. Rustington, though, added to their tally.

Kirkham grabbed his second with a simple finish after another brisk counter attack. Then, approaching the final quarter, he sealed his hat-trick as Bosham’s defence wilted again.

Conaghan showed his class with a tremendous save from Carl Bennett but was powerless to prevent Jack Anderton from heading home minutes later to make it six.

Owen Miles, on as a sub, fired home an excellent free-kick to round off the scoring.

Bosham return to league action this week as new boys Brighton Electrical visit Walton Lane.

Bosham: Conaghan, Bulbeck, Briance, Blanshard, Hurst, Spicer, Probee, Bishop, Barnes, Bishop, Hardman. Subs: Metherell, Terry.

ALAN PRICE

Bentley Cup game ends in shootout drama

Masked man can't save City

East Dean 2 Stedham 1

Sussex Intermediate Cup

After a week off, East Dean were back in action in the Intermediate Cup and got the better off fellow WSFL side Stedham.

The visitors took early control but never really troubled Philpott in goal.

Peter Caveney and Eli Dauya provided East Dean with a constant outlet going forward and caused problems for the Stedham defence.

East Dean had a chance when James Ford put a ball through to Zach Dray, whose chance went just wide.

Early in the second half, Cavaney had an early chance but it went just over.

East Dean kept plugging away and Ford set up another opportunity for Dray.

East Dean took the lead with a brilliant strike from Ford, who placed a free kick over the wall and past the keeper.

Soon Alex Smith picked up a ball from Ford out wide and he looped a shot around the defender and over the goalkeeper, the ball hitting the post and gliding into the top corner.

Stedham pushed on and scored a consultation in the last minute.

East Dean have been drawn away to Afc Uckfield Reserves in the next round

East Dean: Philpott, Oram, Freeman, Strain, Skietes, Haynes, Richards, Dauya, Caveney, Ford, Dray. Subs: Houghton, Slater, Smith.

East Dean are back in league action this Saturday with the short trip to Lavant Reserves.