Bosham see in 2019 with a marvellous month

Bosham ended the year in the perfect way with a superb victory against league leaders Angermering Seniors in front of a good-sized crowd at Walton Lane.

It completed an unblemished month and sent the Reds into 2019 full of positive vibes and a much healthier position in the table.

The Reds knew they’d have to bring their ‘A’ game to get a result against the in-form visitors and started confidently, showing good pace to unsettle their visitors.

In the third minute Alex Barnes had a chance to break the deadlock when sprinting clear on goal but failed to spot the unmarked Jimmy Ruston and saw keeper Tommy Yeats make a good save.

They continued to press and their next good chance fell to Pat Bulbeck. The pace of Ruston opened up the Blues defence and his unselfish pass found Bulbeck charging on goal but his strong shot was well saved by Yeats.

Josh Harris, in goal for the suspended Harley Redman, was also in form as the Blues started to come back into it.

Dan Swain forced a good save from the Reds keeper and Johnny Hendrick saw a firm header from a corner pushed over the bar.

Right on half-time the deadlock was broken by Bosham.

Ruston was fed from a throw deep in the Blues half and turned brilliantly into space and surged into the box. With Yeats approaching Ruston blasted an effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Into the second half the visitors improved and had Bosham riding their luck. George Briance and Bulbeck each had to clear efforts off their own line to prevent the Blues from levelling.

With just over a quarter of the game remaining Bosham doubled their lead through Barnes. Bulbeck found the perfect ball through a gap in the defence allowing Barnes to surge clear and find a sumptuous finish ito the faottom corner to the delight of players and fans.

Harris had to be at his best to deny Dan Cooper from close range but was unable to prevent Cooper making amends in the final minute to give the leaders hope of a remarkable escape. Hendrick delivered a teasing ball across the box that found its way to Cooper at the far post to pokel home despite the best efforts of Briance.

Bosham held on to complete a marvellous month for the club and move up to ninth in the table – a perfect platform from which to charge on in the New Year.

The Reds travel to Brighton Electricity for their first match of 2019.

Bosham: Harris, Bulbeck, Barnes, Briance, Buxton, Reynolds, Probee, Lafferty, Bishop, Ruston, Hurst. Subs: Spicer, King, Coombes.

ALAN PRICE