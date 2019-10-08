Bowers and Pitsea next in Chichester City's FA Cup adventure - and Chi hit Three Bridges for six

Chichester City will visit Bowers and Pitsea - not Canvey Island - in the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

They will visit the Len Salmon Stadium in Essex on Saturday, October 19, after the Isthmian premier division side came throujgh 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their replay at home to Canvey, of the Isthmian north division.

It's B&P's first time in the fourth qualifying round - while Chi have not been this far since 1967-68 and have only once, in 1960-61, reached the first round proper.

* Meanwhile City's love of this season's cup competitions continued when they won 6-2 at Three Bridges in the Velocity Trophy. Josh Clack led the charge with a hat-trick, George Cody got two and Jamie Horncastle the other.

Chi now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy, in which they visit Barton Rovers on Saturday.