Brighton defender and former QPR striker added to Bognor squad

Bognor have moved quickly to boost their squad with two more players after their losing start to the season.

Brighton academy defender Ben Clark-Eden,17, and a striker who came through the QPR academy, Tyrell Mitford, both go into the squad to face Horsham this evening in the Isthmian premier.

The Rocks have already been hit by injuries in pre-season and lost central defender Joe Dandy to illness before Saturday's opener at Bishop's Stortford, which they lost 3-1.

Mitford has had spells recently with Winchester City and Kings Langley.