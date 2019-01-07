Brighton Electricity almost shock Bosham, but lights won't go out on unbeaten run

Brighton Electricity dug deep to deny Bosham Football a sixth win in a row and the Robins' share of spoils at the Withdean Stadium felt like two points dropped rather than one gained once the full-time whistle went after a bruising encounter.

Bosham went into the game with confidence high on the back of being named December team of the month for division two of the SCFL and they set their stall out early to push forward and test home keeper Dan Banks at every turn.

Brighton had the first effort on goal when the speedy Nic Wilson got clear but his shot from wide on the right was well stopped by Josh Harris in the Bosham goal. Bosham grew into the game as the first half wore on and the chances were becoming clearer cut, with Alex Barnes having the best of them after 20 minutes when found in space by the ever impressive Raj King.

However the diminutive Barnes fluffed his lines to shoot over the bar with the goal. The half ended goalless but only a minute after the restart the visitors deservedly got their noses in front.

This time more good work from King set up Barnes and he made no mistake with a chip over Banks to break the deadlock.

Brighton were not out of it by a long stretch and Bosham knew they would need a second - and James Wilson went very close to supplying it with a stinging volley which Banks did well to save to keep his team in the tie.

The hosts’ efforts paid dividends as the game pushed towards its final quarter when a ball over the top caused a moment's hesitation at the back by the Reds and in a blink of an eye Brighton Electric were level. Harris charged out to try to beat the on-rushing Dan Banson to the ball but missed it completely, leaving Banson the easy task of slotting into an empty net to draw the hosts level, somewhat against the run of play.

With five minutes left a bizarre moment of laziness at the back between Andy Reynolds and Harris saw the ball fall kindly to Lewis Whitehouse, who gleefully poked into the empty net to spark joyous scenes at the Withdean with an unlikely victory now a real possibility for the struggling home team.

Bosham regrouped and Reynolds made amends for his part in the hosts’ second goal by getting on the end of a Wilson free-kick to power a header into the net just minutes later to level for the Reds.

After seven minutes of time added on and Bosham going closest to nicking all three points on several occasions, the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils and Brighton Electricity must have been the happier of the two sides.

Roffey make the trip to Walton Lane on Saturday as the Reds aim to continue a fine run of form that has them unbeaten in six matches.

Bosham: Harris, Reynolds, Bulbeck, Briance, Buxton, Crabb, Barnes, Wilson, Ruston, Bishop, King. Subs: Hurst, Jarrom, Wedgewood.