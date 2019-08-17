Brighton vs West Ham team news: Neal Maupay pushing to start while Hammer Haller is a doubt

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has no fresh injury problems as he prepares for a first home Premier League match in charge against West Ham on Saturday.

£20m summer signing Neal Maupay is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score on his debut in the 3-0 win at Watford.

Defender Dan Burn is also expected to keep his place after impressing against Watford while Leandro Trossard, who performed well in pre-season, and Arron Mooy, recently signed from Huddersfield, will hope to make their Premier League debuts for Albion.

Winger Jose Izquierdo and defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) continue their rehabilitation along with midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder).

West Ham have doubts over forwards Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson, who picked up unspecified problems during the 5-0 home defeat by champions Manchester City.

Irons captain Mark Noble (calf) will miss out again but could be back next week.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere is fit despite coming off against City with a dead leg.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, March, Burn, Dunk, Montoya, Duffy, Locadia, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Murray, Button, Bernardo, Trossard, Webster, Mooy, Andone, Maupay.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Fornals, Wilshere, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller, Roberto, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Hernandez, Ajeti.