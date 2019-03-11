Bristol Rovers loanee and former Portsmouth midfielder will be at Bognor Regis Town for rest of season

Bognor manager Jack Pearce has moved to boost the Rocks' chances of staying in the play-off picture by snapping up Theo Widdrington for the rest of the campaign.

Hard-working midfielder Widdrington, 19, has put pen to paper on an extension of his loan deal from League One Bristol Rovers. His industrious displays have helped Bognor stay in and around the positions needed to secure promotion from the Bostik Premier division, through the play-offs.

Widdrington, who joined Rovers from Pompey last summer, couldn't help the Nyewood Lane outfit from slipping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Margate on Saturday. But Pearce and coach Robbie Blake hope the schemer can help Bognor get back on track when they travel to Enfield Town this Saturday.

Pearce said: "Theo has come in and done ever so well for us and we are delighted to be able to secure his services for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, fans can get their midweek fix of football at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday (March 13) when the title-chasing Rocks starlets host Hampton & Richmond, kick-off 1pm.

Paul Hinshlewood's outfit are second in the Alliance U19 Group D table three points behind Worthing after losing 2-0 at Woking last week. But Bognor have a game in hand and travel to Woodside Road for a mouth-watering encounter next week.