Bristol Rovers midfielder is back at Bognor

Theo Widdrington has handed the Rocks a significant boost to their play-off ambitions by signing a month's loan at Nyewood Lane from Bristol Rovers.

Hard-working midfielder Theo Widdrington, 19, goes straight into the Bognor side to take on AFC Hornchurch at Nyewood Lane on Saturday (3pm) in a Bostik premier division clash.

Jack Pearce moved to get the schemer, a former Pompey youngster who joined the Pirates last summer, back to the fold after an injury to add some steel to his side as they bid to gain promotion through the play-offs.

It's a second loan spell at the Lane for Widdrington after the first was cut short by injury.

Pearce, along with coach Robbie Blake, were delighted to gain a crucial 2-1 win at Merstham on Wednesday thanks to goals from on-loan Pompey duo Dan Smith and Brad Lethbridge. The victory means they jumped from ninth spot to fourth in the league standings.

Pearce said: "We're very pleased to be able to sign Theo once again. He did ever so well for us during his time with us recently and to be able to add him to our squad in what could well be a vital part of the season is great news for us.

"The win at Merstham was outstanding and the challenge now is to replicate that desire and form when we take on Hornchurch on Saturday. If we can maintain the huge amount of positivity from the win at Merstham and build on that with another good result we give ourselves a very good chance to being in and around the play-off positions come the end of the season."