Brook and Gifford fire Bognor to third successive home victory

Bognor celebrate Harrison Brook's opener / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Jake Flannigan returned from injury as Craig Robson dropped to the bench and Ashton Leigh returned among the subs.

On three minutes Bognor had the first half chance as Flannigan received a pass on the right before cutting inside and shooting over from outside the box. Luke Skinner responded for Regent when he received the ball square and on the rise struck it over the bar from 25 yards.

Harvey Hughes picked out Finlay Lovatt who in turn teed up Brook. He ran on before crossing it low across the face of goal but it was just out of the reach of Nathan Odokonyero on the back post. Odokonyero poked the ball in between the defence and Gifford latched on to it before running on, though he was quickly closed down by Charlie Turner on eight minutes.

Amadou Tangara had to tip over a high hanging cross from the right. Carlos Cachicote da Rocha got the corner in, which fell to Skinner, who could not convert. Odokonyero's strike got a deflection and earned a corner. Flannigan put the ball in and right on to the boot of Gifford who hit it on the volley with power, but over the bar on 14 minutes.

Da Rocha had two shots denied, first along the deck and straight at Tangara and then turning on to his left foot and curling it wide of the post from outside the area following some Regent pressure. Dominic Locke sprung on the break following Calvin Davies' poor free-kick. He ran on and teed up Aaron Blair, who got something on it - but goalkeeper Tangara got a crucial left hand to it to deny him and gather the ball.

Joe Cook had to be replaced on 25 minutes by Robson. Cook looked unwell as he ran straight into the dressing room. Flannigan did well winning Dandy's ball forward. He played it back to the onrushing Harvey Whyte wh crossed the ball into the area. Gifford met the ball in the air and his header only just flew over.

On 34 minutes Lovatt and Brook combined before Lovatt let fly with a curling strike which was caught by Turner. Lovatt teed up Gifford who sped through but his attempt was closed down. Then Connor Barnby played a diagonal ball, allowing Blair in. He was denied by last ditch defending from Bognor.

Davies played a free-kick in and Odokonyero had his boot up to divert it in, but for a brave defender who got the there first on the back post. The resulting corner was guided wide of the post by the head of Robson. Blair dropped the shoulder to beat his man before shooting and forcing Tangara into a low save, pushing it just out of the reach of Locke.

Bognor took the lead on 39 minutes through a wonderful curling strike from Brook into the top corner after a great solo run from the halfway line. HT 1-0

The first chance of the second half saw Odokonyero run across the defence and smash one with his left foot narrowly over the bar. But Bognor did get their second of the afternoon on 52 minutes. Great build-up saw the ball played to Lovatt who hit a fierce strike that was pushed out to Brook - who was also denied by Turner. The ball was played across the area in the air with the goalkeeper stranded and Gifford rose highest to divert it into an empty net.

Wyan Reid was under pressure from Brook on the right before he fired it low into the area but Tangara pushed it out and then Whyte diverted it away. Flannigan had to come off in a new injury concern as James Crane replaced him on 59 minutes. His injury occurred whilst twisting near the corner flag deep in Bognor's half.

Robson's free-kick was played long and in the air was neatly flicked on by a rising Gifford who headed it onto Odokonyero, who ran on beyond the defender before shooting. It was a comfortable save for Turner. Odokonyero was unmarked when he fired one over the bar on 72 minutes. Whyte had to be helped off the field with another injury as he slid in and clashed with Reid. He was replaced by Ethan Robb on 77 minutes.

Valter Cachicote da Rocha came on and instantly made an impact, setting himself up to shoot narrowly over the bar. Lovatt's corner was headed out to Davies. He passed it out wide to Brook but he blasted his attempted cross straight out of play. Gifford received the ball forward from Davies before running in and shooting but Turner was strong and diverted it away for a corner.

Blair smashed the underside of the crossbar as he slid in inside the box on 88 minutes thanks to late pressure from Regent. And Bognor did concede in stoppage time. Reid blocked Tangara's clearance inside Bognor’s half before it fell to Blair. He ran on through defence before slotting it low into the bottom corner beyond the diving keeper.

Crane went into the book for apparent time-wasting before a late throw-in as the Rocks held possession near the corner flag. But the referee finally blew his whistle to signal a third win at home on the bounce.

The Rocks, who sit 11th, ten points off the play-off places, visit Leatherhead next Saturday 12 February.

Rocks: Tangara, Flannigan (Crane 59), Hughes, Davies, Cook (Robson 25), Dandy, Whyte (c) (Robb 77), Lovatt, Odokonyero, Gifford, Brook Subs not Used: Bell, Leigh.