Champions Chichester City issue promise ahead of final three games

They are already champions – but Chichester City insist their season’s work is not done yet.

They want an unbeaten end to their SCFL premier division title-winning campaign – and are out to smash the 100-goal barrier.

City have three games left to maintain an unbeaten run that already goes back 21 matches and need four more goals for the ton.

They go to Arundel on Saturday and host neighbours Pagham at Oaklands Park at 11am on Easter Monday, an occasion which will feature the league trophy being lifted by injured club captain Dan Hegarty and this season’s skipper Connor Cody.

The final game is at Eastbourne Town on Saturday week.

First team coach Danny Potter hopes a big crowd flocks to the Pagham game to help celebrate their achievement. “Although the league has been won we don’t want to stop there.

Chi City - We'll give our all at higher level

The win that secured Chi the title

“It will be fantastic to get our hands on the trophy but we want to end with three good performances.”

Boss Miles Rutherford, No2 Graeme Gee and coach Potter are already weighing up how they’ll need to strengthen for next season, in which Chi are likely to be in the Bostik south east division.

They’re keen to give every player who’s helped them to the title a chance at the higher level – though do expect interest from other clubs in one or two star names.

Potter said: “We may have a fight on our hands to keep one or two younger players but we want to give everyone a chance.”