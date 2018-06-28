Charman turned down Rocks offer to go to Hillians

Jack Pearce said he was sorry to see Gary Charman leave Nyewood Lane.

The popular centre-half has had two spells with Bognor but has made the switch to Burgess Hill after being told he would be fourth choice in his favoured position.

Charman had been offered the chance to stay with the Rocks if he wanted to get involved in some management but not be a first-pick player.

Rocks manager Jack Pearce said: “I met Gary and we had an agreement on money, but I told him I had three young centre-halves (Keaton Wood, Chad Field and Corey Heath) who were the long-term future of the club.

“I did say if he came in and played well he would keep playing but I couldn’t give any guarantees about how regularly he’d be playing.

“I told Gary we were interested in him helping on the management side of things.

“He went away and thought about things but came back and said he had a major urge to keep playing regularly and thought he would get more game time at Burgess Hill.

“He has superb leadership qualities and you never know, he may be back at Bognor some time in the future.”