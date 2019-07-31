Cheers! Village pub is backing East Dean footballers

East Dean FC have launched their new home kit, sponsored for the 2019-20 season by The Star & Garter pun in the village.

The club are delighted to be supported by Giles Babb and his team from The Star & Garter and both parties hope that by combining the two local organisations it will be bring a local business and sports club closer together.

Giles said: “I am really pleased to be able to support a long respected and established Football Club such as our very own East Dean FC. I think it’s great that the local pub can support its local team.

“The costs of running a local team is considerably higher than one would expect with league fees, cup competitions, matchday kit, footballs, nets, training (winter) facilities, medical equipment, insurances and ground maintenance.

“Having sponsors is a vital part of running the club and without them East Dean FC is unlikely to be able to remain running. So, we are very grateful to Giles.”

Pictured is Simon ‘Chopper’ Reed, chairman of East Dean FC; Tim Calloway, vice-chairman and treasurer, and Giles Babb, landlord of The Star and Garter.

* At the West Sussex League annual meeting, East Dean were presented with the hospitality award for the 2018-19 season, this for a second season in a row and the third time in six years. It is voted for by visiting match officials.

Thanks went to those whose continued dedication and hard work help give a warm welcome to opposition teams and match officials.