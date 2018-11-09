Chelsea plan £35m move for Premier League striker, Manchester City want 14-year-old South American wonderkid - Premier League live blog Liverpool owner John Henry is entertaining offers for Liverpool. However, he will only sell if he can get the right price - more than 1.5bn. (New York Post) Liverpool's owner is willing to sell the club, Manchester City target South American wonderkid and Chelsea plan £35m bid for striker. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Bexhill United boss: Cup defeat will give us more confidence