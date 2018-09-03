Chi City Ladies power past Pompey in League Cup

Chloe Melton scored twice as Chichester sailed into the first round proper of the League Cup with a fine victory away to rivals Pompey.

Melton put in a player of the match performance, assisting and scoring as Chi won 4-2 in the determining round of the cup.

Chi City Ladies put four past Pompey / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Changes were rung with new signing Tammy Waine starting with Helen Ogle, Jade Simmonds, Gemma Simmons and Jade Widdows.

Forty seconds in, the deadlock was broken as Melton flew down the right wing after Hollie Wride played the ball out to her. She crossed for Ogle, who was unmarked and smashed in a header – her second goal of the season.

Lauren Dolbear was to have a rather quiet afternoon but was tested by Daisy McLachlan from a free-kick following Waine’s challenge on Shannon Albuery.

Melton missed an opportunity 26 minutes in when she intercepted a poor pass out of defence but could only watch as her shot grazed the post.

Against the run of play former City striker Albuery found an equaliser – the 19-year-old used her pace to race through the defence and found space to poke home on 38 minutes.

Four minutes later, Widdows restored the lead with a half-volley into the top corner after she found the space in the box.

The Blues started the better in the second half but Chi put bodies on the line to deny Albuery twice before Dolbear claimed a shot from McLachlan.

On 50 minutes the advantage was doubled with Melton smashing a volley into the net for her first Chi goal.

Minutes later the winger was in again but found the crossbar in her way as her shot ricocheted off the woodwork. Tash Stephens flew in for the rebound but was beaten to the ball by Levett.

With 76 minutes played, goal number four sealed the win. A corner floated in at the near post saw Pompey fail to deal with it and Melton scored with a clinical side-footed touch.

Eadon got a late second for Pompey with five minutes of normal time left, heading in a corner, but it wasn’t enough for the hosts.

The full-time whistle came, and Chichester had completed a convincing win, staying unbeaten this season and progressing in the cup.

Chi City Ladies: Dolbear, Cheshire (C), Waine, Ingram, Capel-Watson (Stephens), Simmonds (White), Wride, Simmons, Widdows (Khassal), Ogle, Melton. Unused subs: Clark, Taylor.