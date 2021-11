Goals from captain Megan Fox, Emma Alexandre and substitute Sarah Saunders got Sadie Blakely’s troops back on track in the FA WNL Cup first round tie. You can read the full report by Alan Price and see a picture by Sheena Booker on the back page of this week's Chichester Observer, out on Thursday. In the meantime here's a fabulous gallery of pictures by Sheena from the game. See more of Sheena's work at www.flickr.com/photos/bookerphotography/albums