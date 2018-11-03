Chichester City and Pagham go for glory in FA Vase

Chichester City and Pagham each passed one cup test in midweek – and look in the mood to progess in another two competitions.

The two SCFL premier-division sides both won in the RUR Cup, the competition in which they met in last season’s final, on Tuesday.

Chi City in action against Crawley Down Gatwick / Picture by Daniel Harker

City won 3-0 at home to Steyning thanks to goals in five first-half minutes by Dave Herbert, Ellis Martin and Scott Jones.

At the same time Pagham were winning 6-1 at Billingshurst with strikes from Johan Van Driel (2), Scott Murfin (2), Charlie Williamson and Harry Prisk.

Today (Saturday_ sees both sides play in the FA Vase second round. Chi City host Windsor and Pagham entertain Peacehaven.

Then on Tuesday, round two of the Sussex Senior Cup sees City travel to Hailsham and Pagham at home to neighbours Selsey.

Tuesday’s RUR Cup action also saw Midhurst bow out.

Grant Radmore’s double was not enough as hosts Eastbourne United AFC won 5-2.

Meanwhile Chi and Pagham continue to fly in the league.

City still lead way after Gatwick are grounded

Lions move into top three